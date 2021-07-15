‘Positive steps’ taken by Eastbourne council towards a ‘sustainable financial future’

Western Lawns in Eastbourne taken from the Eastbourne Wheel, by Justin Lycett. SUS-210707-120807001

Councillor David Tutt’s comments follow a report to the decision making cabinet committee on Wednesday (July 14) that showed a surplus of £1.488m is projected this year, taking into account planned savings, efficiencies and borrowing.

He said, “The pandemic brought unprecedented pressures on our finances with losses last summer alone of more than £6 million, with incomes badly hit during lockdown and increased demand for services.

“Early on, we launched a Recovery and Reset Programme to meet out financial challenges head-on and I am delighted with progress made so far with much thanks to meticulous work by staff in scrutinising every area of the council’s expenditure.”