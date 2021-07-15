‘Positive steps’ taken by Eastbourne council towards a ‘sustainable financial future’
A ‘meticulous’ programme of savings and efficiencies is helping to bring Eastbourne council’s finances back on track in the wake of an unprecedented shortfall due to Covid-19, according to the leader of the authority.
Councillor David Tutt’s comments follow a report to the decision making cabinet committee on Wednesday (July 14) that showed a surplus of £1.488m is projected this year, taking into account planned savings, efficiencies and borrowing.
He said, “The pandemic brought unprecedented pressures on our finances with losses last summer alone of more than £6 million, with incomes badly hit during lockdown and increased demand for services.
“Early on, we launched a Recovery and Reset Programme to meet out financial challenges head-on and I am delighted with progress made so far with much thanks to meticulous work by staff in scrutinising every area of the council’s expenditure.”
Councillor Tutt added, “Looking ahead, there is still much work to be done over the coming years, but these initial steps have given us a solid foundation to build on towards ensuring a sustainable financial future.”