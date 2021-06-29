Popular seafront venue sold

Fusciardi's Ice Cream Parlour

Fusciardi’s Ice Cream Parlour in Marine Parade is being taken over and for the first time since 1967 will not be run by the Fusciardi family.

A spokesperson at GPS, which conducted the sale, said, “We are delighted to announce the sale of Fusciardi’s, Eastbourne’s much loved ice cream parlour.

“Established in 1967, Fusciardi’s has since been run by the same family and is a much-loved part of Eastbourne’s seafront experience, not just for tourists but also locals looking for a taste of real Italian gelato.

“Its reputation has spread far and wide with Chris Evans recently plugging the business on Virgin Radio - he called it the ‘best gelateria in the country’.

“Luckily, the new owner James Reynolds has the same passion for gelato and will continue to provide delicious treats for everyone to enjoy.

“Regular customers will be pleased to know the secret recipes have been passed on and the wonderful staff who create and serve the delicious gelato will remain.”

Fusciardi’s began in the January of 1967 with Antonio and Anna Fusciardi.

Antonio Fusciardi emigrated in the 1960s in search of a better life and opened a number of businesses in Ireland.

In 1965 he met Anna Morelli at an Italian wedding and romance blossomed. The couple married and set up home in Marine Parade, Eastbourne.

They worked very hard in establishing the business and attributed their success to ambition, dedication and the family.

In June 1984 Antonio’s little sister, Teresa Fusciardi, took over the business and dedicated her life to the business and Eastbourne for more than 30 years.

She won many awards during that period working tirelessly to establish the business and constantly sought ways to improve Fusciardis.

She played an integral part in the pedestrianisation of the side road next to Fusciardi’s to ensure a pleasurable café experience for her customers.