Popular Eastbourne nightclub set to close after an amazing 35 years in business

TJ’s nightclub in Eastbourne is set to close after an amazing 35 years in business.

The much loved nightclub invited Eastbournians to a final farewell party on Saturday (August 31) promising a special guest DJ and drinks deals.

A TJ’s spokesperson said, “TJ’s will be officially shutting its doors on Sunday (September 1). However, an exciting new nightclub will be appearing very soon with a brand new management team.

“The club will be having the finest, mind-blowing refurbishment, with top of the range sound system, lighting and laser system.

“Saying it’s going to be special is an understatement. As sad as we are to say goodbye to TJ’s, we are excited to see what the future holds for the new team. “Eastbourne you are in for a treat!”

TJ’s Facebook page has been flooded with fond memories.

Pedro Gouveia said, “Met my now wife in there 10 years ago. Love it, thanks for all your hard work.”

Sara Latimer said, “Oh the years and years of post spoons TJ’s nights. End of an era, thanks for the memories.”

Fran Warry said, “Thanks for the memories TJ’s, I met my husband there and twenty years later we are still together with a couple of kids.”

Dan Berry Williams said, “I was there at day one in 1983 so I’ll be there at the end. None worked there longer than I did.”