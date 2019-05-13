Popular Eastbourne businessman passes away

Popular Eastbourne businessman Salim Rajwani has passed away.

Mr Rajwani had been ill for some time and passed away at St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Friday (May 10).

People have taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Cavendish School pupil, who – together with other family members – was behind a number of successful businesses in the town including Jazz Barbers, Rumblebelly’s and the Boathouse in Princes Park.

Details of Mr Rajwani’s funeral have not yet been announced but the Herald will be speaking to his family in the coming days for a full tribute piece.