Polegate council celebrates ‘great result’ around controversial planning application

Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North considered the plans to build 700 new homes on land known as Mornings Mill Farm at a meeting yesterday (Thursday, December 9).

Now Polegate Town Council has responded to the news.

Mornings Mill Farm site location. SUS-211012-102640001

A spokesperson for the council said, “Polegate Town Council has objected very strongly on behalf of residents against the Mornings Mill application the town council is pleased to report that Wealden District Council upheld the refusal of the Mornings Mill application by Planning Committee South.

“The town council has submitted a number of letters and emails to Wealden District Council regarding both the call in process by Planning Committee South to Planning Committee North and the officers reports that do not clearly layout the town council’s plans for the land stated as being available for access. This has never been the case and this has been communicated with officers and the members of the Planning Committees.”

The spokesperson said the council members feel ‘this the right decision for this site at the present time’.

Mayor Councillor Douglas Murray said, “There are more than sufficient housing being built to accommodate all local needs and this area of green space solely contributes to urban sprawl between Polegate and the sea.

“There are applications for many new dwellings in addition to those already built or being built in the vicinity of Polegate that already rely on the railway station and further crowd out our already very congested roads.”