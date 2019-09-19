Plans to open new shop in Pevensey Bay

Plans to open a florist in Pevensey Bay have been put forward.

A house in Coast Road could be turned into a shop which would sell flowers, arts and crafts and woodland products, according to planning documents.

In a design and access statement the owners of the property said, “Having previously traded as a florist in a family business for many years in Hailsham, we feel this will be welcomed in the village.

“There is no florist in Pevensey Bay and we feel this would enhance an already established selection of shops in the area.”

