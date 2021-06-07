Plans to convert former Eastbourne offices

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council propose that offices to the rear of 27 Grove Road, formerly used as an opticians in the front shop space, will be converted into a one-bed flat with an entrance at the back of the property.

The mid-terraced building already has two self-contained flats, plans say.

According to the plans, the front shop space would remain untouched with only the rear of the property seeing changes.

Grove Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180124-124244008