Plans for retirement complex at Hailsham Cattle Market

Following pre-application consultation with the local community, McCarthy Stone has now submitted plans for the site in Market Street.

The developer says the current market owners have been considering an alternative and more suitable edge of town site for some time and have since found a site in Hailsham that will enable them to offer their tenants easier access to the market and improved standards in livestock handling. No development of the existing market site will take place until it has fully relocated to the proposed new site, McCarthy Stone confirmed.

David White, speaking on behalf of South East Marts Limited, said, “South East Marts Limited (the owners and operators of Hailsham Market) have after a long search identified what it considers to be a suitable site for a new livestock market with direct access to the A22 Hailsham bypass.

Market Street, Hailsham. Photo from McCarthy Stone. SUS-221001-151810001

“A planning application has been lodged with Wealden Council and this is presently being validated. If successful the aim is to build a new state of the art livestock auction centre which will be able to make better provision for animal welfare and will facilitate access for market users removing the obligation to negotiate access through what is becoming a heavily congested town centre.

“The arrangements with McCarthy Stone will allow for a seamless transfer of the present market from the existing site in Market Street to the new location with the present markets continuing to be held on the present site until the new facilities are available to trade from.”

McCarthy Stone’s plans include 62 extra care apartments and 17 extra care bungalows in a range of tenure options, alongside tailored communal facilities and associated parking and landscaping. The development would also incorporate a range of communal facilities including a lounge and bistro, outside spaces, and a hotel-style guest suite for visiting friends and family.

Andrew Wickett, divisional managing director at McCarthy Stone, said, “We have sought to respect the amenity of neighbouring properties when developing our plans for a sensitively designed extra care retirement development in the centre of Hailsham.

Hailsham cattle market plans. Photo from McCarthy Stone. SUS-221001-151742001

“Our proposals will help to meet an acknowledged and growing local need for specialist accommodation for older people, enabling them to live independently for longer, with the knowledge that 24-hour flexible care and support is available on-site, designed entirely around their needs. At the same time, research has shown that these developments stimulate the housing chain when homeowners choose to downsize, creating opportunities for families and first-time buyers.”