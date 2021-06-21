Plans for former Hailsham business site

According to plans submitted to Wealden District Council, the former site of a recruitment agency in North Street – Santa Care – could be converted into a one-bed flat.

Plans say the site is currently vacant and no big external changes would take place for the conversion.

Emma Wray, speaking for the community and regeneration team in Hailsham said, “The team objects to the application for change of use. We would resist the loss of a retail space in a central high street location.”

North Street, Hailsham. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210621-111243001