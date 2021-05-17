Plans for Eastbourne HMO in town centre
Eastbourne could be seeing another house share in the town centre if new plans are given the green light.
According to the documents submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, the large six-bed three-storey private dwelling on Enys Road would be converted to a 10-bed house of multiple occupation.
The plans say the rooms would all be ensuite, and two kitchen/dining facilities would be shared. There would also be communal bin storage, a utility room, and bike store.
The design and access statement says, “The external appearance of the building within the street scene would be retained and renovated. The area is characterised with residential properties, both single private dwellings, flats and small care homes therefore the change of use is suitable for this location.”
There is no proposed parking, but the site ‘has provision for off-road parking but will be rented privately along with the garage’.
According to Eastbourne Borough Council, the target end date for this application is July 6 2021.