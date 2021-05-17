Plans for Eastbourne HMO in town centre

According to the documents submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, the large six-bed three-storey private dwelling on Enys Road would be converted to a 10-bed house of multiple occupation.

The plans say the rooms would all be ensuite, and two kitchen/dining facilities would be shared. There would also be communal bin storage, a utility room, and bike store.

The design and access statement says, “The external appearance of the building within the street scene would be retained and renovated. The area is characterised with residential properties, both single private dwellings, flats and small care homes therefore the change of use is suitable for this location.”

42 Enys Road (centre) is the proposed location for the 10-bed HMO. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210517-121451001

There is no proposed parking, but the site ‘has provision for off-road parking but will be rented privately along with the garage’.