Plans for 250 new homes in Westham submitted
A development of 250 new homes is planned for Westham.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 9:56 am
Plans submitted to Wealden District Council have been posted on the council’s website.
Developers have requested a screening opinion for the plans, which finds out if an Environmental Impact Assessment is needed before making a planning application.
Plans are for the 19-hectare plot of land east of the A22 Golden Jubilee Way to be the site of up to 250 houses.
Currently the land is used for agriculture and it is intended that a new roundabout on the A22 would create access to the site.
The next step for the development is to decide if an Environmental Impact Assessment is needed before a planning application is submitted.