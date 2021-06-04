Plans for 250 new homes in Westham submitted

Plans submitted to Wealden District Council have been posted on the council’s website.

Developers have requested a screening opinion for the plans, which finds out if an Environmental Impact Assessment is needed before making a planning application.

Plans are for the 19-hectare plot of land east of the A22 Golden Jubilee Way to be the site of up to 250 houses.

Photo from Wealden District Council SUS-210206-131328001

Currently the land is used for agriculture and it is intended that a new roundabout on the A22 would create access to the site.