Plan to replace Eastbourne Sovereign Centre put on hold

Plans to build a new leisure centre on Eastbourne seafront have been put on the back burner.

And the council says it could be some years before the new facility to replace the existing Sovereign Centre becomes a reality.

The new centre would have been built in the car park next to the 50-year-old leisure centre, which would have then been knocked down so the site could be redeveloped.

Originally, council officials hoped plans for the new centre would have been submitted in December last year and building work started in June with an opening date in 2020.

The council decision- makers – in 2016 – approved spending £24.2million on the project with an expected cost this time last year of £29.1m.

This was instead of a multi-million pound refurbishment. But now it appears the council has had to rethink because of the rising costs involved.

Not only would the authority have to borrow the money to deliver the new leisure facility, it is facing growing pressure after a recent investigation revealed the value of its purchases of Victoria Mansions and the Hampden Park Retail Park – where B&Q and Halfords are based – has dropped considerably.

A council spokesperson said, “In regard to the proposals for a new swimming complex, the council is continuing to assess the project to ensure the best outcome is achieved for this landmark leisure facility.

“We are currently working with nationally recognised operators to benchmark our offer with existing and proposed competition.

“And it is obviously of fundamental importance to the long-term sustainability of the scheme that the configuration of the final design is future-proofed against changing trends in the sector.

“We hope to have these assessments completed soon and will provide an update in due course.”