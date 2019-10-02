Plan for two extra homes in busy Eastbourne road refused

A bid to build two extra homes in the back garden of a property in a busy Eastbourne road have been vetoed.

An application was submitted to Eastbourne council for one building within the rear garden of 2 Willowfield Road, which is currently used as a house of multiple occupation.

A developer wanted to put a one bedroom unit on each floor.

Refusing the application, a council planning officer said that while the units would be spacious enough for people living there, the three storey existing properties surrounding the proposed redevelopment would overshadow it and block natural light.

Neighbouring Lancaster Court and properties in Langney Road would also be affected.

A council spokesperson said, “It’s considered the design is incongruous with the properties surrounding and add unnecessary clutter to the site.”