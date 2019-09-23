Pier owner plans to sell businesses

The owner of Eastbourne Pier has plans to sell two of his seafront hotels.

Abid Gulzar has put the Albany Lions and Mansion hotels – both in Grand Parade – on the market with commercial property agents Fleurets.

Mansion Lions Hotel, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160113-144127008

The Albany, a 61 bedroom hotel, has a price tag of £2.6 million and the neighbouring Mansion with 108 bedrooms has an asking price of £4.6 million.

According to literature marketing the Albany Lions Hotel, Mr Gulzar “is now slowly withdrawing from the hotel market to concentrate his efforts on restoring Eastbourne Pier back to its former glory as well as Hastings Pier”.