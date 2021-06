‘Very untidy’ land targeted for housing development in Stone Cross

Former Pevensey Bay pub goes under the hammer this month

News you can trust since 1865

Pictures from New Look's photo shoot on Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210618-131632001

Pictures from New Look's photo shoot on Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210618-131524001

Pictures from New Look's photo shoot on Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210618-131227001

Pictures from New Look's photo shoot on Eastbourne seafront. SUS-210618-131400001