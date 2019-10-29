PICTURES: Langney Shopping Centre extension opens with dates of store openings announced

The new doors to the extension of Langney Shopping Centre have opened to the public with the dates of some of the store openings being revealed.

Members of the public could see for the first time on Thursday the work that has been going on behind the hoardings. Some of the new units are now being fitted out with Home Bargains expected to open early in the new year and Costa Coffee hoping to be ready for customers in the run up to Christmas. Snap Fitness 24-7 is the company behind the new gym which will also open in the new year.

