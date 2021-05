Eastbourne seafront attraction will not reopen

Eight properties up for sale or to rent in Eastbourne

News you can trust since 1865

The Pavilion bar on Eastbourne seafront next to the Redoubt (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210518-191441001

The Pavilion bar on Eastbourne seafront next to the Redoubt (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210518-191552001

The Pavilion bar on Eastbourne seafront next to the Redoubt (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210518-191540001

Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 11:36 am