Work has begun on removing a rare mural painted in a chapel within St Elisabeth’s Church in Eastbourne which is earmarked for demolition.

The mural – entitled Pilgrim’s Progress – is a vast piece of art work by the painter Hans Feibusch, a Jewish refugee from Hitler’s Germany who painted it in the 1930s to express his gratitude to the British for allowing him to live in the UK. The mural is being moved to a gallery in Lewes. Photos by Bob Hammond and Annemarie Field.

