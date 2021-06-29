The venue in years gone by

PICTURES: Fusciardi’s over the years

With the news that popular family run Eastbourne business Fusciardi’s has been sold, we take a look back at some old photographs of the venue.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:46 am

Popular Eastbourne business is sold

1.

Inside the cafe

Buy photo

2.

Anyone for ice cream?

Buy photo

3.

The cafe in the early years

Buy photo

4.

Fusciardi's Ice Cream Parlour in Marine Parade Eastbourne where old signwriting for the workshop of a seamstress has been uncovered during renovation works. March18th 2014 E11183Q SUS-140319-130939001

Buy photo
Eastbourne
Next Page
Page 1 of 3