PICTURES: Fusciardi’s over the years

BusinessThe venue in years gone by PICTURES: Fusciardi’s over the yearsWith the news that popular family run Eastbourne business Fusciardi’s has been sold, we take a look back at some old photographs of the venue.By The NewsroomTuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:46 am Popular Eastbourne business is sold1. Inside the cafe Buy photo2. Anyone for ice cream? Buy photo3. The cafe in the early years Buy photo4. Fusciardi's Ice Cream Parlour in Marine Parade Eastbourne where old signwriting for the workshop of a seamstress has been uncovered during renovation works. March18th 2014 E11183Q SUS-140319-130939001 Buy photoEastbourneNext Page Page 1 of 3