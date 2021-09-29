Page 1 of 2
PICTURES: Eastbourne residents protest about the closure of Co-op and Post Office
Residents were out today (Wednesday, September 29) in Meads Street, Eastbourne, to protests against the closure of Co-op and the Post Office. Dennis Scard, the chairman of Meads Community Association, said, “Losing the Co-op is bad enough but losing the Post Office would be a devastating blow for Meads as it plays such a vitally important role in community life. This is a grave situation which we are taking extremely seriously.”
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:12 pm