Meads Community Association and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-135822001

PICTURES: Eastbourne residents protest about the closure of Co-op and Post Office

Residents were out today (Wednesday, September 29) in Meads Street, Eastbourne, to protests against the closure of Co-op and the Post Office. Dennis Scard, the chairman of Meads Community Association, said, “Losing the Co-op is bad enough but losing the Post Office would be a devastating blow for Meads as it plays such a vitally important role in community life. This is a grave situation which we are taking extremely seriously.”

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 2:12 pm

