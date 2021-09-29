PICTURES: Eastbourne residents protest about the closure of Co-op and Post Office

Willingdon residents have success in getting plans refused

Eastbourne residents hit with repair bills of up to £40,000 each

News you can trust since 1865

Meads Community Association and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-135739001

Meads Community Association and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-135750001

Meads Community Association and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-135801001

Meads Community Association and local residents protesting about the closure of the Co-op and Post Office in Meads Street, Eastbourne. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210929-135844001