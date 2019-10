Victoria Mansions in Eastbourne’s Terminus Road is currently undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment scheme.

Contractors are refurbishing most of the 36 flats and 22 ground floor retail units in the project being overseen and paid for by Eastbourne council. Following the purchase a programme of essential repair and refurbishment commenced. The works include the replacement of the roofs, structural timber repairs, external elevation repairs, replacement balconies, empty flat refurbishments and the fit-out of vacant retail units.

