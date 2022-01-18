Page 1 of 3
PICTURES: A look inside the American school bus glamping accommodation in Eastbourne
Skoolie Stays is a refurbished American school bus which is currently being let out as self-catering ‘glamping’ style accommodation up at Black Robin Farm in Eastbourne. A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “A temporary 12-month licence has been issued for the bus to remain in this location with very clear stipulations for its use. This eco-friendly self-catering accommodation boasts solar panels and renewable energy and is used only by paying guests. It is not in any way a permanent residence.”
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 10:47 am