The Beacon’s Grand Day Out with a free, fun-packed day was held on Saturday.

The centre celebrated with a day of live music and entertainment and shoppers were also be able to enjoy a fascinating snapshot of Eastbourne through the ages and The Beacon’s 30-year-old history.

A Grand Day Out at The Beacon SUS-190608-112657001 Peter Cripps Buy a Photo

A Grand Day Out at The Beacon SUS-190608-112646001 Peter Cripps Buy a Photo

A Grand Day Out at The Beacon SUS-190608-112730001 Peter Cripps Buy a Photo

A Grand Day Out at The Beacon SUS-190608-112719001 Peter Cripps Buy a Photo

View more