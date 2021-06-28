Pevensey Bay pub sold at auction
A former pub in Pevensey Bay has been sold at auction.
The derelict Beach Tavern in the village’s Sea Road was sold for an undisclosed amount last week.
It had a guide price of £470,000.
According to auction house, Barnard Marcus, the last bid for the property, which has planning permission to be redeveloped, was £510,000 and after that it was sold for the undisclosed amount.
Wealden planners previously granted permission for the property to be demolished and eight self contained flats builot on the site.