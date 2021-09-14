Petition from Eastbourne residents results in car park charges being scrapped

Back in August charges were introduced to Beatty Road car park – a decision that sparked outrage with residents and business owners.

Now the work of resident Deidre Glasgow has ended with the charges being scrapped.

Car park at parade of shops in Beatty Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210818-085505008

Deidre set up a petition on September 1, the day the permit holders only decision came in, with the goal of banning the charges.

She said, “3,015 signatures later and a handful of lengthily discussions with the owner, I have reached that goal.

“Thank you to all that supported this petition and to the residents who can now shop free of disruption or fear of being charged.”

A statement from Tony Mullane of Mullane Holdings, the car park owners, said, “As a business Mullane Myrie Holdings Ltd are in ongoing discussions with the shops, however there is currently no agreement in place with the way the car park is going to be managed moving forwards.

“We as a company would like to put into words how grateful we are to Deidre and the local residents who helped get to this point by either signing the petition or by aiding setting the petition up. To all the people who cared enough to take part, without you the solution may never have been reached.

“It is now fair to say it is unlikely to be paid parking again and is unmanageable as a permit holders only car park.

“We do not have plans to reintroduce these parking services in the near or long term as things stand”