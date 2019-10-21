Petition calls for double yellow lines in busy Eastbourne road

Residents and motorists are being asked to join forces to get double yellow lines introduced in a busy road in Eastbourne.

A petition has been launched to introduce double yellow lines on both sides of Meads Road from number 33 to the junction with Carlisle Road.

At present there are double yellow lines on one side of the road and cars are able to park on the other.

The petition – an epetition on East Sussex County Council’s website calls on the authority to bring in double yellow lines on both sides in order to dangerous parking.

E petition organiser Linda Fox-Walker, who lives in the area, said, “This kind of dangerous parking impacts on daily traffic movements including buses and large vehicles getting through this stretch of Meads Road and vehicles exiting Merlswood, a block of flats in Meads Road.

“Many people will travel along this narrow stretch of Meads Road and be held up waiting to pass by cars parked consistently on one side of the road which makes the road dangerous to pass.

“There have been road accidents and residents regularly hear brakes being jammed on as vehicles come round the blind corner in Meads Road – opposite Carlisle Road – only to be faced by a single line of traffic passing the parked vehicles.

“Vehicles often park on both sides of the road during major events like the tennis, airshow, antique car runs, marathons etc with abandon for vehicles passing through Meads Road.”

The e petition can be found at https://democracy.eastsussex.gov.uk/