Part of Polegate A27 to close at night for seven days

Part of the A27 at Polegate will be closed overnight for seven days from next week for roadworks.

Both carriageways of the busy road between the junction with the A2270 at the Polegate traffic lights and the junction with The Street and Thornwell Road in Wilmington will be closed from Tuesday June 25.

A spokesperson at Highways England, carrying out the works, said, “It is expected the work will last for one week.

“The overnight closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

“Traffic affected by the closure will be diverted using the A22, A26 and the A27.

“These measures are in the interests of road safety while contractors undertake carriageway works, highways maintenance works and all associated works.

“Escorted access to and from residential and commercial premises will be maintained throughout the duration of the works.”