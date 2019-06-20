Parking bosses scrap some Eastbourne fines

Upset theatre goers who were hit with fines for parking in a disabled bay outside Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre have been told they will not have to pay them.

The bay outside the theatre where College Road meets Carlisle Road is a 30 minute only bay for people with blue badges but the warning and information sign has been obscured by plants put in place for the forthcoming tennis tournament.

Disabled Parking sign hidden by trees outside the Towner (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190620-080318008

At Tuesday night’s performance of Rhythm of the Dance several people were upset to find they had been issued with tickets for staying more than 30 minutes when they came out of the two hour show.

On Wednesday morning the council saw photographs of the sign hidden by the foliage and agreed to back down.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council which runs the parking scheme in Eastbourne, said, “Planters were put in position without our knowledge as part of preparations for the Eastbourne International tennis tournament which starts this weekend.

“While the signs are still visible, we do acknowledge that the positioning of the planters makes it more difficult to see them and therefore as a goodwill gesture will be rescinding any penalty charge notices issued to affected disabled drivers who have been parked there while the planters have been in place.

“This road will in any event be completely closed as a security measure for the duration of the tennis tournament.”