Opening of new Eastbourne restaurant delayed

The opening of the new Bistro Pierre restaurant at the Wish Tower site in Eastbourne has been delayed until the autumn.

The French restaurant chain had been expected to open in time for the international tennis tournament in Eastbourne in June.

It was then put back until August but it was revealed this week that it would not now open its doors until at least September.

A spokesperson at Bistrot Pierre told the Herald, “We initially planned to open in mid-August but unfortunately our timings have been pushed back.

“We haven’t had the building handed over to us from the contractors yet and then we fit it out to create Bistrot Pierre.

“Our property director is revising our project timing plan in accordance with the new handover date.

“We will work closely with the council to open the Bistrot open as soon as possible but it is looking like early autumn currently.”