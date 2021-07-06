No frills Eastbourne superstore is not closing this month

In May last year the owner of ESK Warehouses in Courtlands Road, Bob Beevis, made a planning application to demolish the store and build 135 new homes.

The outline planning permission was granted for the redevelopment by council officers using delegated powers.

Signs said the store was closing at the end of this month but they have been taken down. Mr Beevis has confirmed it will remain open.

ESK retail outlet in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210607-135822001

A spokesperson for the store said, “Bob Beevis is talking to potential buyers, but the journey to selling the site is taking its time.

“ESK continues to trade successfully and new stock is on its way. Bob would like to thank all his customers for their continued support and encourages them to pop along and see the latest offers.