NHS campaigners rally together to try and save Eastbourne walk-in centre

A local group has rallied together to try and save the NHS walk-in centre next to Eastbourne Railway Station.

The East Sussex Save the NHS group has been campaigning in the town centre - gathering signatures for a petition and asking the public to complete a survey about local GP services.

This action comes after the group’s disagreement towards a finding from the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) regarding the walk-in centre.

An ES Save the NHS spokesperson said, “The CCG is attempting to justify the closure of our walk-in centre by making claims about how we, the public, are thinking.

“To help us fight against this closure we have set up our own survey of public opinion as we believe the CCG’s claims were inaccurate.

“In the sixth richest country in the world everybody should have access to the healthcare services they need, regardless of income. But sadly that is not the case in the UK and our group wants to see change.

“If the station walk-in centre closes some people may not have access to a GP and end up in our A&E unit, placing the hospital under greater pressure.

“Others may struggle with the cost of bus fare to and from the hospital. Also, the loop bus was recently cut down to one service every half an hour.”

Interested members of the public can complete a survey online at esussexsavethenhs.wordpress.com or find a paper copy at one of these locations: The Filling Station Café in Hampden Park; the Kingfisher Pub in Langney Shopping Centre; Seaside Community Hub; Georgio’s Café in the town centre and in the walk-in centre at Eastbourne Railway Station.

The group said, “Whatever your political beliefs, it is hard to imagine people find it acceptable to witness how our healthcare services have suffered in recent years.”