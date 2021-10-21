New yoga studio could be coming to Eastbourne

Eastbourne could be getting a new yoga studio if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:06 am

The site in question is a unit in the Harvington Business Park in Brampton Road.

Plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council propose the unit, which has a ground and mezzanine floor, would became a new yoga studio.

Members of the public can comment on the plans until November 11 and the target determination date for the plans is December 7.

Application number - 210855

Harvington Business Park. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211021-095340001
