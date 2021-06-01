New vaccination clinic opens in Eastbourne

Eastbourne vaccination clinic

Teams from Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust spent the Bank Holiday weekend transforming the new site to be ready to deliver vaccinations from 8.30am this morning (Tuesday June 1).

People who have appointments booked for the Welcome Building on or after Tuesday June 1 are being contacted by text message and email and informed about the change of location for their vaccination. All other details – such as the time and date of their appointment – remain the same. It’s just the location that is changing.

Free parking is available at the new site for people attending their appointments, and there are good public transport links.

Officials say that thanks to the commitment and dedication of all of those involved in the Sussex Vaccination Programme more than a million people across Sussex have now received their first vaccination.

The large scale vaccination centre in Eastbourne is one of four run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust across the county.

Siobhan Melia, the chief executive of SCFT, said, “Our teams worked incredibly hard over the Bank Holiday weekend to get our new site up and running in time to welcome people from 8.30am on Tuesday morning and I want to pay tribute to their tireless hard work.

“I’m so proud of the part SCFT has played in supporting the vaccination programme across Sussex with our large scale vaccination centres and mobile teams.

“We look forward to welcoming people to our new site in Eastbourne.”