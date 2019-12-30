New store to open in Langney Shopping Centre

Another retailer is set to open in Langney Shopping Centre this week.

Experience It Now Travel will open on Thursday (January 2).

It will be the fourth shop for the firm which has other branches in Seaford, Peacehaven and Newhaven.

A spokesperson said, “By opening the new branch we was also able to offer two previous Thomas Cook staff a job with ourselves and we are so pleased they have joined our fast growing team.”

Costa Coffee has recently opened in the centre which has undergone a multi-million pound extension.

Home Bargains is also set to open later in January.