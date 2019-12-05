New store set to open in The Beacon Eastbourne next week

Another retailer has announced plans to open in The Beacon in Eastbourne town centre next week.

Phase Eight will open its new branch on Wednesday December 11.

Its other store in Terminus Road is to close.

Simon Pickering, managing director at Phase Eight, said, “We are excited to launch our brand new concept store in the thriving retail destination of The Beacon, Eastbourne.

“We are confident our offering of stylish, contemporary designs will bring a unique point of difference to the town’s shopping scene.”

From 5pm on Wednesday, the first 50 customers to visit the new store will receive a ‘lucky dip’ gift card with up to £100 off purchases to be won and goodie bags, complimentary drinks, sweet treats and special discounts.