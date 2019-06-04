New shop to take over library in Langney Shopping Centre

A new shop is set to open in the former library in Langney Shopping Centre.

A Taste of Poland will soon be opening its doors at the Kingfisher Drive complex.

Run by Polish friends Dawid Petzelt and Krzysztof Mazur, the store will sell a variety of Polish food and drink including freshly baked sourdough breads made to a traditional Polish recipe, organic honey, spices and Polish beers and spirits.

The pair come from a town called Gorzow in Poland, on the north west side of the country close to the German border, but met in the UK 15 years ago and soon became best friends.

They shared a dream to start their own business and the more they explored the idea of a Polish supermarket, the keener they were to make it a reality.

Dawid said, “We were looking for a location where Polish families tend to live, as well as somewhere that offers free parking for people who travel from farther afield. We also wanted a place where we can showcase Polish specialities for people to try.

“Langney Shopping Centre ticked all the boxes. It’s an ideal place to sell and sample Polish food and that’s why the name of our shop reflects the idea behind it. We’ll be promoting Polish food and a little bit of culture.”

Centre’ manager, Neil Avis said he is delighted to welcome the team behind the new shop.

He said, “This is a first for the centre as I don’t think there has been a shop dedicated to selling Polish food and drink here before. I’ve been very impressed with Dawid and Krzysztof’s plans for the store and wish them every success when they open their doors in the coming weeks.”

The shop is located opposite Barclays Bank, where the library used to be. Opening hours will be Monday to Thursday 8am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 9pm, and Sundays 10am to 4pm.