New shop to open in The Beacon Centre

A new shop is to open in The Beacon next Friday (October 11).

Skechers, the US footwear brand, is the latest store to join the £85 million retail project and a special competition will be launched for customers during the opening weekend.

Andrew Rice, fund manager of centre owners Legal & General, said, “We are delighted to welcome Skechers to The Beacon. This is another first for Eastbourne with more exciting new brands due to be announced shortly.”

Skechers joins Cineworld, Nando’s, H & M, Next, FatFace, Schuh, Jack Wills, New Look, Flying Tiger, Paperchase, JoJo Maman Bébé, Lovisa and Neon Sheep in the new extension.

International fashion brand QUIZ and new restaurants Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, and The Bok Shop are currently fitting out with announcements of new signings expected soon.