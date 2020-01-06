New restaurant coming to The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne

A new restaurant is due to open in The Beacon shopping centre as a Sussex business embarks on an ambitious expansion.

The Fat Greek Taverna, founded in Worthing by local Andy Sparsis, will open 'before the end of 2020', offering traditional Cypriot street-style food.

The Beacon

The businessman said changing social trends in Eastbourne makes the town an exciting destination for expansion.

"Eastbourne is starting to grow in its demographic," Andy said.

"Perceptions of the lifestyle that people want in Eastbourne are very similar to what people want in Worthing, with quality, traditional, street-style food. The Fat Greek will deliver that lifestyle to Eastbourne, in one of the nicest shopping centres in the area."

Andy has successfully operated restaurants in Worthing for decades, with his Proto Group portfolio also including Fish Factory and Food.

He has been an advocate of a continental style approach to Worthing's town centre, looking to take advantage of the coastal location with outdoor seating and the position of restaurants as part of a wider leisure experience in the town centre.

He said he hoped a partnership with The Beacon's owners, Legal and General, could lead to a nationwide expansion with Fat Greek's popping up in shopping centres all over the country.