New parking restrictions for Eastbourne roads are proposed

A major shake up of parking restrictions across Eastbourne is on the cards.

Consultation begins today (Friday October 25) on the proposals included in the Eastbourne Parking Review 2019.

Disabled parking bays outside the Towner in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190407-102422008

Proposals concern roads across the town but more notably, restrictions on a number of loading bays which operate from 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday – so people can park in them on Sundays – may be changed to seven days a week.

Many areas where permit holder only parking exists Monday to Saturday could be extended to include Sundays and some disabled parking bays might be removed only to be replaced by blue badge holder spaces in other areas.

The unpopular stretch outside the Congress Theatre and Towner – for blue badge holders for only 30 minutes – where hoards of people have received tickets remains although some of it is set to become a ‘no waiting’ zone.

There may be more parking in some roads including South Street, Old Orchard Road and Elms Avenue but a number of spaces could disappear to make way for no waiting areas. In Meads specifically there are plans to introduce more restrictions with only permit holders being allowed to park in sections of Meads Street, Holywell Road, Holywell Close and Cliff Road.

A spokesperson at East Sussex County Council, which is responsible for the parking scheme in Eastbourne, said, “Today (Friday) we are launching a formal consultation on a review of parking arrangements in Eastbourne.

“This is a process we go through regularly in those areas of the county where we’re responsible for on-street parking enforcement, whereby we take on board suggestions from the public about changes they’d like to see, formulate them into formal proposals and give people the chance to comment.

“These are the final proposals based on feedback received during a previous, informal consultation. All comments received during this process will be carefully considered after the closing date of November 15 and any unresolved objections will be presented to planning committee for a final decision, at which point anyone objecting to any of the proposals will have their chance to address the committee.”

Further details on the proposals are at https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/