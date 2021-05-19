New mural in Eastbourne town centre

Adam Spain (VOLT), Stephen Holt (Eastbourne BID) and Will Mower (Artist)

The urban art project is the brainchild of Your Eastbourne BID and the VOLT Gallery which commissioned artist Will Mower to create a piece of artwork creating some colour along the remaining hoarding outside the site.

Brewers Decorator Centres donated the paint and the project was supported by Eastbourne council and the Rachel Charitable Trust, owners of the site.

Shoe Simes, chair of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “If there has been one message and one lesson throughout the last year, the importance of working, living and socialising ‘together’ has got to be it.

SUS-210519-141256001

“We may have had to stay apart from our family and friends but it has definitely taught us to not take those around us for granted. Most of us have relied on others to keep our spirits up during what has been a very difficult time and we can certainly relate to the hope that we can all be ‘together’ again very soon.

“Your Eastbourne BID worked with VOLT’s Adam Spain to support the installation outside the site, on the corner of Terminus Road and Seaside Road, brightening up the area further and reminding passers-by that we are all in this together.”.

On Tuesday, Ricochet installed the final images to the hoarding and the new piece of Eastbourne’s urban art was complete.

Adam Spain said, “‘Together’ is an exciting addition to the growing number of artworks in the town centre; the design reflects the diverse community in Seaside and encapsulates the vibrancy of the area.”