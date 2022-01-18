New mini golf attraction coming to Eastbourne

Planet Golf will be coming to The Waterfront in Sovereign Harbour, with owner Richard Bolt hoping to open in April.

The unit is currently under construction, but when finished it will host 12 holes of space-themed glow-in-the-dark mini golf fun.

Richard said, “This project has been a few years in the making and was sadly put on hold due to the pandemic, but now construction has started I couldn’t be more excited.

Planet Golf is coming to Eastbourne

“Planet Golf is an independent local business.

“My aim is to provide a fun, exciting, sensory mini golf experience, in what I consider to be a fantastic location.”