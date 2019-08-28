New lease of life for old Chinese restaurant

A former popular Chinese restaurant in Eastbourne town centre looks set to be converted into flats, writes local democracy reporter Huw Oxburgh.

Developers have put forward proposals to convert what was the Golden Pheonix in Terminus Road, close to the junction with Burlington Road.

In an application to Eastbourne council, developers are seeking planning permission to convert the former eatery to create six one bedroom flats over two floors.

They say the property has been vacant for several years despite attempts to find a new business tenant.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said, “The restaurant has been closed for a number of years and, despite marketing attempts, there has been little or no interest in purchasing the property and maintaining its current use.

“On behalf of our client it is proposed to convert the lower ground and ground floors of the building into flats.

“The proposed conversion will make good use of redundant previously developed land in supplying much needed living accommodation, in a very sustainable location and in line with planning policies.”

The application only includes a single parking space for the flats – to be provided by demolishing a garage accessed via Elms Road – but developers say they consider this to be sufficient as the building is in ‘a sustainable location’.

Bicycle storage will also be built at the rear of the building under the proposed plans.