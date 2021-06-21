New homes planned for Herstmonceux

The site, adjacent to Collins Honda motor showroom in Hailsham Road, is the proposed location for the housing development in plans submitted to Wealden District Council

According to the documents submitted from Parker Dann Planning Consultants on behalf of Adobe Homes, the L-shaped plot of land is just over one hectare in size.

The site is outside the village of Herstmonceux, but plans say it ‘is not isolated due to the Woodland View development of 40 dwellings adjacent to the site’.

Photo from Wealden District Council SUS-210617-170917001

Documents said the development will be 100 per cent affordable housing on a shared ownership basis – this is when you buy a share of the property and pay rent on the rest. This is something that has been agreed by the council’s housing team.

The development will be a mix of two and three-bed properties in the form of flats, terraces, and semi-detached houses. This is because developers say there is a ‘heavy bias towards smaller, more affordable dwellings’.

There will also be 56 car parking spaces provided, according to the plans.

Document say, “The applicant’s proposal makes efficient use of land which is already lost for development. It provides a mix of dwellings that responds far better to the needs present within the district.”

Photo from Wealden District Council SUS-210617-170927001