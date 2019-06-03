New homes may be built by Langney Shopping Centre Eastbourne

Land next to Langney Shopping Centre looks set to be developed – with up to 35 new homes being built.

The wooded area is next to the shopping complex and Swanley Close and is where the two Wood’s Cottages used to stand before they were demolished.

Construction and house building sites in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180628-094107008

Developers want to build 24 houses and 11 flats on the 1.3 hectare site together with 59 car parking spaces and play and woodland areas.

Initial plans submitted to Eastbourne council propose five four bedroom houses, 19 three bedroom houses, 10 two bedroom apartments and a one bedroom flat.

Five of the three bedroom houses will be affordable housing.

According to a planning statement submitted with the application in May, the plan “incorporates a spacious arrangement of well designed frontages, set well apart from each other with landscaping and car parking”.

A spokesperson at Kember Loudon Williams, the Eridge badsed planning and development consultants, said, “The proposals would make productive and efficient use of a site in a highly sustainable location within a very short walk of local shops and services and public transport links. Site access has been considered and can be readily achieved via an extension of Swanley Close.

“The site is quite self-contained visually and with a mixture of mainly two storey buildings proposed with one three storey apartment building next to the shopping centre plus one bungalow, it is considered the proposals would be readily assimilated into the existing townscape.

“The provision of good quality residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location such as this and optimising the use of under utilised land, attracts significant national and local policy support and should be afforded very significant weight in the planning balance, especially in the context of an acknowledged and serious local shortfall in five year housing land supply,

“Additionally, there are further economic benefits arising from construction and spending by future residents.”

Due to its size, the scheme is likely to be considered by the council’s planning committee of elected members in the coming months.