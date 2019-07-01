New fertility clinic announces plans for Eastbourne

A vacant office on an Eastbourne industrial estate looks set to become a new fertility clinic.

Plans have been put in to Eastbourne council to change the use of former Ellis Builders premises at 6 Park View in Alder Close from offices to a fertility clinic.

Architects have been appointed by Sussex Downs Fertility Centre of the Hospital Fertility Group to prepare detailed designed proposals for the conversion project.

In a design and access statement, brp architects said the need for the application had arisen from the “increased demand for the service and will replace the existing clinic, located somewhere else in Eastbourne, combined with the requirement for this service to be in a well-served yet discreet location”.

The architects said, “This facility, if approved, will be a specialist fertility centre for patients who would like to access NHS and private fertility treatments in the area.

“The client organisation provides services to three clinical commissioning groups through nine NHS contracts. All the services are out-patient non urgent care.

“The site is located within Hawthorn Industrial Estate, St Anthony’s Hill, in an area designated for employment. The previous use of the building was the head office for a building contractor where some 25 people were employed. The building is currently vacant after the business went into administration at the end of February. While being a healthcare operator, the applicant is also an employer and if approved for conversion the site will provide employment for 13 members of staff.

“Given the sensitive nature of procedures that take place, a discrete location is key for the end users. There are also other medical facilities within both Hawthorn and Compton industrial estates.”