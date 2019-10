News has just been announced that a new eatery has signed up to open Eastbourne’s The Beacon.

Jamaica Blue originated in Australia but takes its name from the Blue Mountains of Jamaica.

Jamaica Blue in Rushden Lakes, Northamptonshire, 23rd October 2017. PHOTOS by John Robertson. NNL-171113-144408005

Primarily a coffee shop, it also offers breakfast, meals, sandwiches and sweet treats.

Jamaica Blue will join The Bok Shop, Nando’s and Taylor’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in The Beacon.