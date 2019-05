Five newly built houses in Langney have been snapped up by the same buyer.

The new properties in Priory Road were purchased by Aspiration Homes, which is jointly owned and managed by Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council.

A council spokesperson said, “The two-bedroom homes will be offered to people on the Eastbourne housing register as affordable rented accommodation.”

The houses are on the site of the former Threshers off-licence.