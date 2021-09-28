New East Sussex Lord Lieutenant visits adventure park in Hailsham

Left to right: Cllr Angela Snell, Vice Chair of Wealden District Council, The Mayor Of Hailsham, Trevor Scott (CEO, Wealden District Council) Fenya Sharkey (Director, Compass Community Arts), The Lord Lieutenant of Sussex, Kim Hatcher-Davis (Morrisons Eastbourne Community Champion), Steven Jaggers (Owner, Knockhatch Adventure Park) SUS-210928-184501001

East Sussex Lord Lieutenant Andrew Blackman visited Knockhatch Adventure Park today (Tuesday, September 28).

The Lord Lieutenant said, “I was delighted to visit Knockhatch Adventure Park - for over 20 years Knockhatch has been an East Sussex favourite, and a wonderful day out for families.

“As a local business, Knockhatch provides employment to over 100 people, attracts thousands of tourists and supports local suppliers.”

The Lord Lieutenant also used the visit to learn about the new Explore Wealden programme which showcases and promotes the best attractions, historic sites, towns, vineyards and restaurants across Wealden District.

The initiative provides support to local businesses as the tourism and hospitality sector seeks to recover from a very difficult 18 months.

He said, “I am looking forward to hearing about the programme’s progress and plans for the future.”