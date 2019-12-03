New development of 250 homes off Friday Street in Eastbourne revealed

Ambitious plans to build 250 new homes on land off Friday Street are currently being consulted on.

Wates Developments is behind the scheme which will be on land between Pennine Way and Friday Street.

Friday Street Farm development SUS-190312-163429001

The original Friday Street Farm – the agricultural farm as opposed to the public house – will remain.

In an outline application to Wealden District Council, Wates describes the scheme on the 36 acre site as a 250 home project – with 35 per cent of it affordable – with parking, a new access from Pennine Way, a new network of roads, cycle paths and footpaths, children’s play areas and allotments.

There would be one and two bedroom apartments with two, three and four bedroom houses.

In a planning statement submitted with an application to both Eastbourne and Wealden councils, a spokesperson for the developers said, “While the majority of the application site lies within the Wealden district, the point of access from Pennine Way falls within the borough of Eastbourne.

“It has been agreed that only the access be determined by Eastbourne council and all other aspects are for Wealden council to decide.”

Developers say the scheme will meet the demand for much needed homes within the area.

The consultation runs until December 20.