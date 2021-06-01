New Cycleshack opens in Polegate

SUS-210106-104546001

Cycleshack Eastbourne aims to inspire and help people get the most from their cycling, whether it’s on or off-road, for fun, fitness, or more serious.

The store’s opening comes just as UK Bike Week takes place, from now until June 5.

This year, the nationwide campaign has the theme of health and wellbeing, in recognition of the role cycling can play in helping people keep fit and active and boost immunity.

Owner Steve Ranger said, “We definitely encapsulate the theme of UK Bike Week 2021.

“We’ve created a welcoming and inclusive space where people can feel comfortable popping in for information and advice, get help if they’re looking to purchase, or need a repair, even stop for a coffee at our in-store Cadence hub.

“We offer bike sales, repairs and servicing via our full-service on-site workshop and Cytech and Bosch qualified staff, plus a bike concierge service.

“Offered by appointment with one of our specialists, our concierge service will identify and source the perfect bike.

“We’re also looking forward to introducing shop rides, a Cycleshack ride club, maintenance workshops, talks and film evenings.”

Along with MTB, gravel and road bikes, Cycleshack is an e-bike specialist.

Steve added, “We’re really looking forward to building a friendly, local cycling community for all ages, abilities and interests and helping with answers to questions. We have a fantastic team, who are passionate about cycling, including competitive triathletes and a resident MTB enthusiast, and they here to share their knowledge.

“We can assist with matters such as cycling technique and safety, ideas for where to cycle, training tips, how to safeguard against the rise in bike thefts, and on schemes such as the Cyclescheme, NHS Bikes and the Green Commute Initiative.”